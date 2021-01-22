FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, MacBooks on sale from $790: 16-inch Pro $1,870, more (Open-box)

-
$999+ From $790

Today only, Woot offers Apple MacBooks from $789.99. Some listings are beginning to sell out, so act quickly if something catches your eye. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 16-inch MacBook Pro in certified open-box condition from $1,869.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $2,399 but recent deals have pinned it closer to $2,100. Apple’s largest MacBook Pro arrives with a 16-inch Retina display and the popular refreshed Magic Keyboard. Today’s deals deliver your choice of Intel’s i7 or i9 processor, along with 16GB worth of RAM, and up to 1TB worth of storage. Check out our hands-on review for more details. Includes a 60-day warranty. More below.

Another standout is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,119.99 in certified refurbished condition. That’s down $280 or so from the regular going rate. Apple’s 2020 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. Includes a 60-day warranty with purchase.

You can see the entire sale here for more deals on MacBooks and iPads. Jump over to our Apple guide for additional markdowns.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

