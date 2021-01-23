Just $8.50 snags SanDisk’s USB-C 32GB Ultra Flash Drive (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 32GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive for $8.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. For those in need of a way to get files from A to B without having to get the cloud involved, this SanDisk drive is on sale and ready to work. Since it implements USB-C, this solution is ready to work on everything from MacBooks to iPad Pro, Android smartphones, and the list goes on. You anticipate file transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, helping keep wait times to a minimum. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Haven’t fully made the switch to USB-C yet? No problem. You could opt for SanDisk’s 32GB Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 Flash Drive at $7 instead. Going this route will save almost a couple bucks, allowing you to spend less while still garnering the same amount of storage. More than 30,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

No matter which flash drive you pick up, be sure to peek at yesterday’s roundup of Timbuk2 bags priced from $25. These offer up plenty of ways to stow your tech while driving from one place to another. Savings found here take up to 64% off, making now a notable time to strike.

SanDisk 32GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive features:

High-performance USB 3. 1 Gen 1 flash drive designed for computers, smartphones and tablets with a USB Type-C port – quickly store and transfer photos, videos and other files between devices. | (2)Smartphone or tablet requires On-The-Go (OTG) support.

Less waiting, more space – lightning-fast read speeds up to 150MB/s(1), write speeds that can transfer a full-length movie in under 30 seconds(3) and capacities up to 256GB* for all your storage needs.

Plug in other accessories, too – the slim retractable design leaves more space for other ports on your host device.

