These MacBook-friendly Timbuk2 bags are priced from $25 (Up to 64% off)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Armory Pack for $50.41 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This uniquely-styled commuter bag boasts a top-loading design with external compression straps for cinching or expanding its form-factor. Inside you’ll find room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Timbuk2 backs its Armory Pack with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Timbuk2 bag deal priced at under $25.

We’ve also spotted the Timbuk2 Switch Case for $24.76 shipped at Amazon. That’s 64% off the going rate at Timbuk2 and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This Timbuk2 laptop case boasts enough room for 13-inch laptops, making it a great fit for Apple’s M1 MacBook lineup. It offers a two-tone design and features luggage passthrough to make future travels a cinch. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 is reputable.

If neither option above seems like the right fit, be sure to check out the Osprey and Timbuk2 bag deals we found a few days ago. There you’ll find discounted prices as low as $24. Even better, markdowns offer up to 48% off, making this a nice time to strike. Swing by the full list now to see all of your options.

Timbuk2 Armory Pack features:

A top-loading commuter pack with outdoor styling

Side zip pocket with internal gusset and compression strap fits water bottle; Stretchy external side pocket with compression straps can hold a poster tube; Zippered side pocket with expanding gusset; Uber organized front pocket with key keeper, zip pocket, and multiple slip pockets;

External compression straps for cinching or expanding; Reflective hits; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights; On-strap bottle opener for party tricks and quick refreshment; Lockable main compartment zipper prevents unauthorized access; Internal pockets for both laptop and tablet carry; Laptop pocket compatible with 15″ laptop and tablet

