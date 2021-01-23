Score two Ring Spotlight Cams and secure your home at 50% off, now $100 each

HSN is offering a 2-pack of Ring Spotlight Cams with Ring Assist+ for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, without Ring Assist+, you’d pay $200 for each camera at Amazon and our last mention was $170 each. Today’s deal effectively makes them $100 apiece and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You can place these cameras anywhere around your house that they can be wired and you’ll enjoy 1080p video and a built-in LED light strip with a siren to keep your property secure. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need something battery-powered? Well, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is a great alternative. You’ll find that it features a similar design of camera with LED light, recording 1080p outside of your home. However, instead of needing to be plugged in, it runs off a battery for true wire-free installation. Coming in at $130, this is a great way to secure the outside of your home on a tighter budget.

However, when it comes to keeping an eye on things indoors, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $34 on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V2 instead at $26, still netting 1080p video recording for capturing what happens inside.

More about Ring Spotlight Cams:

Connect your Ring camera with Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when motion is detected. Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

1080p HD security camera that lets you see, hear, and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, and PC.

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected

Plugs into standard power outlets for non-stop power

