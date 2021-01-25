Columbia’s latest flash sale offers 30% off all jackets + 40% off select styles



Columbia is currently offering a Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) exclusive sale with 30% off full-price jackets when you apply promo code CGR30 at checkout. Better yet, there are over 500 different styles to choose from. However, if you’re not interested in the membership they’re also offering 40% off select styles during their Winter Event. Greater Rewards Members also receive free delivery on all purchases. One of our top picks from this sale is the Bronson Road Down Jacket that’s currently marked down to $145 and originally was priced at $290. This stylish jacket is made of down material to help keep you warm and it’s water-resistant. The faux-fur hood makes it very fashionable, although it can be removed too. Plus, it features two large zippered pockets to store essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

