Schumacher’s battery tender automatically charges + maintains your car at $49 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Schumacher 15A/3A 6V/12V Automatic Battery Charger for $48.92 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $80 at Amazon and today’s deal comes within $6 of its all-time low. If you have a vehicle that frequently needs to be charged, this is a great way to do that. It has both slow 3A charging and quick 15A while retaining compatibility with 6V and 12V batteries. You’ll also find microprocessor-controlled and multi-stage charging here, which adds to its precision and safety, increasing battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the charging portion of today’s lead deal, but instead want to charge your phone and jump-start a vehicle, then we’ve got you covered. Right now, the TACKLIFE 800A portable jump starter is available for $48 at Amazon. This is down from its $70 list price and is among the best available.

However, if you can get by without the 15A feature of today’s lead deal, AmazonBasics’ Battery Charger is a must-have for your garage at just $20.50 shipped. It’ll help you avoid dead batteries altogether, as it plugs into a wall, and then hooks up to your car’s battery, keeping it charged and ready to go at any time.

More about Schumacher’s Battery Charger:

Auto voltage detection automatically detects 6 or 12V batteries

Reverse hook-up protection ensures charger will not operate if clamps are reversed

Charges compatible battery types, including standard, AGM and deep-cycle batteries

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!