Govee’s LED flashlight features a 1,000-lumen brightness at just $18 on Amazon

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1,000-lumen LED Flashlight for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code TWH5BKEY at checkout. Today’s deal saves you $9 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that it maxes out at 1,000-lumens, which is insanely bright. It’s IPX5 water-resistant, allowing you to use it outdoors in all conditions. It uses a 18650 rechargeable battery so you can enjoy rechargeability, ensuring that you won’t have to replace the batteries whenever it dies. It also sports five light modes so you can change between high, medium, low, strobe, and SOS. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for something more compact with a built-in rechargeable battery? The Olight I1R 2 EOS is a great option. I have one of these and love it. It’s super compact and features a built-in rechargeable battery, which is a great feature. It maxes out at 150-lumens though, meaning it’s not as bright as today’s lead deal. However, at $16, you’ll save a few bucks here, so that could be worth considering.

On the more budget-focused end of the spectrum, be sure to consider the Olight I3E EOS LED Flashlight at $10. The I3E EOS has a home in my Leatherman Surge pouch and goes with me everywhere. It’s not the brightest, coming in at 90-lumens, but I can’t tell you how many times it’s come in handy since I got it. Using just a AAA battery, I’ve had mine for nearly a year and only had to change the battery once.

Govee LED Flashlight features:

Ultra Brightness: Our flashlight is packed with 1000 high-lumen Cree XM-L3 LED, providing bright lighting for outdoor activities or during power outages. The LED have a range of 660ft (200m), which can be used for hiking or camping.

High-Quality Lighting: The tactical flashlight emits non-fading brightness, even as the battery power decreases. The light beams are uniform and unchanging, helping see distant objects clearly.

Cyclic Charging: The safe and reliable 18650 battery (LG cell) provides 5hrs of brightness in Medium mode. Recharge within 6hrs with a 5V/1A adapter (not include) or included Micro USB cable.

