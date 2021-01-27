FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Shure’s Bluetooth 5.0 sound isolating earbuds drop to an Amazon low of $59

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesHeadphonesShure
Reg. $80 $59

Amazon is offering the Shure SE215 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds for $59 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay around $80 for these headphones and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. These headphones offer a unique design that delivers sound isolation with killer audio. You’ll find Bluetooth 5.0 here with up to 10-hours of battery life available. The multi-point pairing allows you to hook up two devices at one time so you can easily transition between multiple sources. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If noise isolation or Bluetooth isn’t high on your feature list, we’ve got you covered. Sony’s ZX Series Stereo Headphones are available on Amazon for just $12. These won’t sound quite as good as today’s lead deal, and you’ll have to wire them into your device, but, considering how much you’re saving, this could be a fantastic option for you.

However, for those on the hunt for a higher-end listening experience, our exclusive code drops 1MORE’s true wireless THX-certified active noise cancelling in-ear earbuds to an all-time low of $135. These headphones offer high-end audio quality and deliver fast-charging with 2-hours of use from just 15-minutes of being plugged in.

Shure Sound Isolating Earbud features:

  • Clear sound with deep bass elevates your audio performance in a CONVENIENT and portable package
  • Sound Isolating design featuring fit kit with a variety of sleeves for custom fit blocks up to 37 dB of Outside noise for immersive listening no matter where you are
  • Bluetooth 5. 0 pairs with most phones, laptops and tablets, with up to 10 hours of battery life and 30 feet (10 meters) of range
  • Multi-point pairing enables pairing of up to two devices transition from the office to on-the-go between multiple sources and media

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Headphones Shure

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Clean up your desk with this dual monitor arm on sale f...
New low strikes Amazon’s 25-inch Urban Spinner Lu...
Oral-B’s Bluetooth Pro 8000 Toothbrush bundle wit...
Score two dual outlet meross HomeKit smart plugs for $2...
Take up to 33% off OtterBox iPhone cases: Defender 12 m...
Save up to 22% on Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link K...
SKIL’s 20V Rotary Hammer Kit comes within $2 of i...
Today’s Casper and Zinus bed deals start at $65 (...
Show More Comments

Related

32.5% off

Our exclusive code drops 1MORE’s true wireless THX-certified ANC headphones to a low of $135

$135 Learn More
Reg. $200

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds see 50% discount to all-time low at $100

$100 Learn More
50% off

Sony’s XM4 ANC Headphones return to Amazon low at $278 (Save 21%), more from $63

From $63 Learn More
$20 off

Clean up your desk with this dual monitor arm on sale for just $30 at Amazon

$30 Learn More
Reg. $90

Wash the car at home with this Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Soap Kit for $54 (Reg. $90)

$54 Learn More

LEGO debuts Year of the Ox set alongside other upcoming freebies for February

Learn More
37% off

New low strikes Amazon’s 25-inch Urban Spinner Luggage at $38 (Reg. $60)

$38 Learn More
48% off

Let the good times roll with Stanley’s Hip Flask at 31% off, more from $12 (Save up to 48%)

From $12 Learn More