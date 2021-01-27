Shure’s Bluetooth 5.0 sound isolating earbuds drop to an Amazon low of $59

Amazon is offering the Shure SE215 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds for $59 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay around $80 for these headphones and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. These headphones offer a unique design that delivers sound isolation with killer audio. You’ll find Bluetooth 5.0 here with up to 10-hours of battery life available. The multi-point pairing allows you to hook up two devices at one time so you can easily transition between multiple sources. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If noise isolation or Bluetooth isn’t high on your feature list, we’ve got you covered. Sony’s ZX Series Stereo Headphones are available on Amazon for just $12. These won’t sound quite as good as today’s lead deal, and you’ll have to wire them into your device, but, considering how much you’re saving, this could be a fantastic option for you.

However, for those on the hunt for a higher-end listening experience, our exclusive code drops 1MORE’s true wireless THX-certified active noise cancelling in-ear earbuds to an all-time low of $135. These headphones offer high-end audio quality and deliver fast-charging with 2-hours of use from just 15-minutes of being plugged in.

Shure Sound Isolating Earbud features:

Clear sound with deep bass elevates your audio performance in a CONVENIENT and portable package

Sound Isolating design featuring fit kit with a variety of sleeves for custom fit blocks up to 37 dB of Outside noise for immersive listening no matter where you are

Bluetooth 5. 0 pairs with most phones, laptops and tablets, with up to 10 hours of battery life and 30 feet (10 meters) of range

Multi-point pairing enables pairing of up to two devices transition from the office to on-the-go between multiple sources and media

