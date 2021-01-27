FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s Casper and Zinus bed deals start at $65 (Up to 27% off)

-
27% off From $65

Amazon is offering the Zinus 6-inch Green Tea Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $147.99 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since August. This Zinus mattress is infused with green tea memory foam and “moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal.” There’s an inch of conforming memory foam on top and 5-inches of “durable, high density” foam underneath. It’s tightly wrapped and shipped in a box to make it easier to get inside of your desired room. Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed-related deals priced from $65.

More bed deals:

Would you like to add a small desk to your bedroom? If so, don’t overlook Furinno’s Abbott Desk at $35. This offer is the result of a 42% price drop that we spotted earlier today. It offers a compact design that’s ready to accommodate laptop and desktop setups alike. Measurements span 18.5- by 31.5- by 31.5-inches.

Zinus 6-inch Memory Foam Mattress features:

  • Our special recipe for rejuvenating rest. Refreshing green tea and moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal infused into pressure-relieving memory foam that cradles your shape so you awake free of aches and pains and fresh as a daisy
  • 1 inches conforming memory foam and 5 total inches durable, high density base support foam; ideal for back sleepers and average-weight sleepers
  • Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content

