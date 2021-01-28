Roughly two years ago Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft finalized and released The Division 2. It remains popular to this day, and next-generation console owners will soon have more of a reason to dive in. According to one of the game’s Community Developers, this title is slated to garner support for 4K resolution with 60fps performance next week. Considering that the number of compelling next-generation games remains small at the moment, this sort of update is arguably what will help drive enthusiasm and sales of both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Continue reading to learn more.

The Division 2 latest game to climb aboard the 4K60 train

Earlier this week, a fan tweeted @JohanLnh on Twitter to ask if there would be any updates to the game in an upcoming “State of the Game.” While Johan replied saying that there would not be an official State of the Game update, they did offer up a bit of exciting information.

The tweet in question reads, “No State of the Game tomorrow. TU12.1 releases on Feb 2 with the Resident Evil Apparel Event, a rebalance of the Optimization Station cost as well as 4K 60 FPS support for next gen consoles.”

Helpful information indeed. This means only a few days remain to grab a copy of The Division 2 if you don’t have one already. Folks that prefer to buy the digital version of every game possible may want to free up storage and queue up the download so they’re ready to play shortly after the update drops.

Pricing and availability

As with other game updates, we do not expect version TU12.1 or any of its features to be locked behind a paywall. While we do know that the update will drop on Tuesday, February 2, it remains unclear exactly what time of day it will materialize.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering just how affordable The Division 2 is these days, there’s a good chance this update could lead to a resurgence of playthroughs among players. This is likely to ring true for both new and existing gamers. Part of the reason I continue to hold out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is because I want there to be a distinct upgrade from predecessors prior to making the investment.

With a short list of gripping next-generation games, updates that take full advantage of the hardware are the next-best thing and could encourage more folks to take the plunge. The Division 2 joins the likes of Fortnite, Borderlands 3, and others that have thrown their weight behind both Sony and Microsoft’s latest consoles.

