Put the Arcade1Up x Polaroid Home Photobooth on the wall at $50 off today (All-time low)

GameStop is now offering the Arcade1Up Polaroid Home Photobooth for $299.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $350, like it still fetches at Target and Amazon, today’s offer is $50 off the going rate and the best price we have tracked. Using Polaroid’s ZINK Zero Ink Printing technology, this is essentially like bringing one of those old-school photo booths home, except with a 10-inch capacitive touch screen, loads of built-in filters, and 16GB of internal storage just for you and the family. It can be hung on a door/wall or just placed on a desktop with the included stand as a fun way to create memories that are stored internally, on a microSD card, or immediately printed using the ZINK system. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon, reviews are still light on this unique at-home photo booth, but we are taking about two quite reputable brands here in Arcade1Up and Polaroid. More details below.

If you don’t think the kids or your friends will have fun with the photo booth form-factor, you can achieve much of the same result with a Polaroid WiFi Wireless 3×4 Portable Mobile Photo Printer at $60. It, like the Arcade1Up Polaroid Home Photobooth, uses ZINK Zero Ink cartridges to print the photos on and will connect directly with your iOS or Android device.

But if you’re more worried about cameras for home security than capturing memories, we have plenty of notable deals to check out. Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link Kasa cameras are still starting from $35, the Amazon #1 best-selling 1080p smart home security camera is currently on sale, Arlo Q is down at $80, and the brand’s Wire-Free Essential Video Doorbell dropped to $150 this morning.

More on the Arcade1Up Polaroid Home Photobooth:

Retro look. Modern fun. Anytime is a great time for taking selfies with the Polaroid At-Home Photo Booth. Transform any table, desk or wall into your very own Polaroid photo booth. Combining old-school nostalgia with modern features, you can capture and print instantly anywhere and everywhere. So, go ahead-strike a pose, memories that are truly unique and truly yours.

