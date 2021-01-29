King’s Canyon is one of the most-loved maps in all of Apex Legends history. It is iconic, fun, and unique in ways that the other maps just can’t match up with. Apex Legends is enters Season 8 on February 2, and we already reported the initial changes coming to the game last week. Well, we now have more details as to what’s coming to King’s Canyon in Apex Legends Season 8, so keep reading to find out what all is changing on this iconic landscape.

This isn’t just a facelift…it’s an expansion!

While we’re used to Apex Legends maps getting a visual overhaul each season, it’s not often we see full expansions. Well, Season 8 of the game brings a brand-new place to play, as well as ECHO (Ecological Cleanup and Hazard Outreach) camps, Explosive Holds, Observation Towers, and much more.

Crash Site will be the new go-to area as we enter Apex Legends Season 8

Crash Site is the new area of King’s Canyon in Apex Legends Season 8. This is Fuse’s big debut and he enters the ring with an “act of sabotage that has blown up part of King’s Canyon and brought down a massive gunship.” This gunship fell from the sky and took out a mountainside with its crash landing, hence the name. Now, a large, previously unplayable area is available for players to head into. There’s lingering smoke that can be seen across King’s Canyon and, well, the water supply has been visually altered thanks to the fuel leak.

At the top of Crash, there’s a tall, King of the Hill power position that offers multiple ramps and scaffolds surrounding it so there’s plenty of routs to the top. Off to the left and right there are a few different ECHO stations that deliver plenty of “breathing space and loot” as they plan their assault on the ship to conquer the hill.

While King’s Canyon got a bit smaller when Skull Town went away, Respawn says that the new Crash Site up north adds that real estate back and then some, hoping that players will enjoy their new time up north.

Familiar places take on a new appearance

This map overhaul doesn’t just consist of a new area, as Apex Legends and Respawn wanted to ensure that players got a rebuilt experience all around. Artillery now has a new area that’s been severed and leads to the Crash Site to the north. Plus, there’s other areas around the map that are no longer the same.

Observation Towers are perfect for snipers and setting up kill boxes

You’ll find four observation towers around the map in ECHO camps. An observation tower is a perch that can be raised above everything else, allowing you to enjoy an overview of the surrounding area. However, it can only be raised by interacting with a wall panel…revealing your position to enemy players. Be ready for a fight should you raise an observation tower. But, if you play your cards right, you could be in the perfect position to take out incoming enemies.

Even more changing are coming in Apex Legends Season 8

We’re only scratching the surface here, but there are quite a few other changes coming to Apex Legends Season 8. To name one, explosive holds are mobile armories that were being stored in the cargo of the crashed ship and are now scattered across the canyon. These normally require a security clearance to access, but some legends have discovered that a well-placed ordnance can blow the doors open…which can give you access to weapons, ammo, and valuable attachments.

Head on over to the Apex blog to read everything about the new King’s Canyon, and be sure to keep it locked here for more coverage as the new season approaches.

