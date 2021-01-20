First reported about back in June of last year, then delayed in October, we might finally see Apex Legends get its Nintendo Switch port in just a few weeks. A few days ago, we reported on Apex Legends Season 8 launching on February 2, and during this announcement, it seems the good folks at Respawn Japan might have leaked the release of the Nintendo Switch port. What makes us think the Switch version launches at the same time as Season 8? Keep reading to find out.

A few days ago, during the Season 8 launch event, just about every non-English version of the release video had this text at the bottom: “And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!” As spotted by Apex Legends News, this points to the Switch finally getting the release we’ve been waiting over half a year for. I, for one, am very excited. Now, do keep in mind that this has not been confirmed officially yet, and there’s every chance that it doesn’t launch on February 2, but all indications point to a Nintendo Switch release that coincides with Season 8 of Apex Legends.

BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2."And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!" pic.twitter.com/63TpUn27Mx — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 18, 2021

Will Nintendo Switch and other platforms have cross-play with Apex Legends?

Absolutely. If the above phrase is true, not only will the game release at the same time as other platforms, but we should also have no problem with cross-play. This was part of the reason the game was initially delayed, as the developers wanted to ensure that the experience was similar across all platforms so no specific players would be at a disadvantage. Respawn wanted to ensure that the game would have “full feature parity with other versions of the game,” and that is what we expect to happen once it fully launches.

The one thing we’re unsure of yet is whether cross-progression will be launching at this time. We don’t have any official word yet, but we do know that it’s in the works for a future update, and February 2 might be just the time.

Will Apex Legends remain free-to-play?

We fully expect so. Apex has been free-to-play since its launch, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon. As always, the Season 8 update will be a free download for all existing platforms, and hopefully, Nintendo Switch will be added to that list.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m super excited about the possibility of playing Apex Legends on Switch. It remains my favorite battle royale when I’m in the mood for that genre, and I’m stoked for the launch of Season 8 since there’s a new weapon being introduced into the game.

Will you be diving into the revamped Kings Canyon in a few weeks? Let me know on Twitter what you think of the latest Apex Legends update and whether or not you think it’ll come to Switch in February.

