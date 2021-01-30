FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your sleep with an ultra-luxury bamboo shredded foam pillow at $48, more from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Relief-Mart (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Snuggle-Pedic body and bed pillows priced from $20 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow at $47.99. Down from $70, today’s deal saves you $12 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Bamboo is said to be a fantastic material for sleeping gear, as it offers a cooling function while being super plush and hypoallergenic. The shredded memory foam inside will conform to your body’s shape for a comfortable night’s sleep. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the rest of the deals right here.

Ready to pick up some new pillows, but need more than one and find nearly $50 to be a bit expensive? Well, this 2-pack of pillows is available on Amazon for $30, making them just $15 each. This is a fantastic price if your current pillows are aging, and it’s time to replace them. They’re also hypoallergenic, though there’s no bamboo or shredded foam in sight.

Something that I can’t sleep without these days is a mask. This one is my go-to because it’s budget-focused, a #1 best-seller, and super comfortable. It blocks out all light, ensuring that the sun won’t wake you should you need to sleep later in the day due to working evening hours. At just $17, it’s a must-have for everyone.

More about Suggle-Pedic’s Bamboo Foam Pillow:

NO ZIPPERS, NO FUSS…Self-Adapting technology that doesn’t require you to make any adjustments! With Our Original Famous Design, You Can Gather Or Spread Out the Fill to Shape the Pillow To Allow The Pillow to Contour To Your Head and Neck, Giving You Proper Alignment and Orthopedic Support For Side, Stomach, & Back Sleeping. Pressure Relieving Technology Works Great With CPAP Machines and is FULLY MACHINE WASHABLE!

