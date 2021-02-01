Every wrench in Amazon’s 20-piece set has its own ratcheting mechanism, now $63 (Reg. $79)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 20-piece Ratcheting Wrench Set for $62.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked since October. When you have nice tools, difficult projects all of a sudden become much easier. This Amazon kit simplifies wrench-related jobs by putting a ratcheting mechanism in each unit. Every wrench in this set boasts a total of 72-tooth ratchet gears, allowing you to tighten and loosen nuts and bolts faster than ever with no need to remove and reposition these between turns. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forfeit ratcheting technology and Amazon branding to cut today’s spending in half. Right now you can score Best Value’s 24-piece Master Combination Wrench Set for $30. Once you’re past the thought of sacrificing the aforementioned features, you’ll be pleased to realize going this route will actually leave you with a few extra wrenches. More than 2,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

In need of more tools? You’re in luck, because today we’ve discovered up to 45% off DEWALT, Milwaukee, and Makita tool combo kits over at Home Depot. Leading the pack is Milwaukee’s M18 Fuel Impact Driver and Jig Saw Kit for $259, a price that shaves $140 off its going rate. Swing by our roundup to find more notable discounts.

Amazon Basics 20-Pc. Ratcheting Wrench Set features:

20-piece metric and SAE ratchet wrench set, manufactured from durable chrome vanadium steel, drop forged and hardened treated

72-tooth ratchet gears need only a 5-degree working swing arc

10-piece metric + 10-piece inch wrenches includes 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18 mm, 1/4″, 5/16″, 11/32″, 3/8″, 7/16″, 1/2″, 9/16″, 5/8″, 11/16″, 3/4″

Includes nylon roll-up case for convenient storage and portability

Backed by an Amazon Basics limited one-year warranty

