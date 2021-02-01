FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT, Milwaukee, and Makita tool combo kits

-
Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 45% off a selection of cordless combo kits from DEWALT, Milwaukee, and Makita starting at $149. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Headlining is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Impact Driver and Jig Saw Kit for $259. Down from its usual $399 going rate, today’s offer comes within $9 of our previous mention and marks the second-best we’ve seen overall. This kit includes two of Milwaukee’s M18 Fuel tools with a cordless jig saw being joined by an impact driver. Both will share the included lithium ion battery and a storage case keeps everything nice and tidy in-between jobs. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 275 customers.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s cordless combo kit sale for even more ways to renovate the workbench. With upwards of 45% in savings to be had on top-rated gear, you’ll be able to refresh the DYI kit regardless of if you’re in the DEWALT, Milwaukee, or Makita tool ecosystem. And with prices starting at $149, there are some more affordable offerings to consider, as well.

Then go check out all of the price cuts in our home goods guide for other ways to take advantage of. While this morning has already ushered in a 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50, be sure to take a look at this 13-piece metric hex bit set at just $7.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2-Tool Kit features:

The M18 Brushless Cordless FUEL D-Handle Jig Saw combines power, blade speed and precision, to provide the highest quality cuts in a wide variety of materials. The M18 FUEL D-Handle Jig saw leverages the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence to provide higher blade speed than corded jig saws at 3500 strokes per minute for clean controlled cuts with minimized chipping or bucking. Leveraging the M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 battery the M18 FUEL D-Handle Jig Saw provides up to 105 lin. ft. of cutting in laminated particle board, delivering all day productivity with less trips to the charger.

