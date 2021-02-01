FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia takes 50% off PFG, outerwear, boots, more during its Flash Sale

-
FashionColumbia
50% off From $15

Columbia adds hundreds of new styles to its Winter Sale including 50% off select PFG styles. Prices are as marked. During this event find deals on jackets, boots, t-shirts, and more to help you get outdoors in style. Great Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Centennial Creek Down Jacket that’s currently marked down to $87 and originally was priced at $150. This jacket is a great option for winter weather due to its waterproof material and down insulation to help keep you warm. It’s also nice for winter sports because it has a reflective interior that also promotes warmth and an attached hood too. You can choose from two color options and it will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe during cool weather. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

