Here’s one of the most affordable 8-qt. multi-cookers out there: $40 (Reg. up to $120)

Best Buy is now offering the stainless steel 8-quart Insignia Digital Multi Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $120 at Best Buy, today’s offer is up to $80 in savings, matching our previous mention, and one of the best prices we can find on any 8-quart multi-cooker. This is a great way to score one of these all-in-one kitchen helpers without paying for an Instant Pot at more than double the price, at best. This model has a digital control panel for accessing its 12 built-in cooking functions (slow cook, keep warm, steak/meat, fish steam, beans/lentils, sear/sauté, soup/stew, rice/risotto, chicken, and much more). The non-stick, dishwater-safe cooking pot is complemented by the included rice scoop, ladle, and measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Despite today’s offering being one of then lowest prices we can find anywhere for an 8-quart cooker of this nature, that might be a bit big for some folks. If that’s the case, take a look at the 6-quart model that sells for just $30 right now. It has slightly less cooking programs along with the smaller capacity, but carries much of the same feature set otherwise alongside solid ratings.

Additional kitchenware deals can be found in our home goods guide including Instant Pot’s 10-qt. Vortex Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven and the Anova Sous Vide Nano. Just be sure to check out the offers we have on the KitchenAid Multi-Function Can Opener, this LED-illuminated glass electric kettle, and Ninja’s Pro Countertop Blender while you’re at it.

More on the Insignia Digital Multi Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

