TaoTronics’ app-controlled sleep machine with RGB night light now $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the app-controlled TaoTronics Sound Machine with Night Light for $34.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon if it isn’t already. Regularly as much as $50 over the last few months, today’s offer is at least 30% off and within about $2 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This sleep/relaxation machine night light combo features 25 hi-fi soothing sound options to drown out distracting background noise and “calm anxious infants.” Perfect to help with late-night diaper changes or just for seeing your way around, both the light, its color, and all of the sound output can be customized via the iOS/Android TaoTronics app. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save some cash by opting for one of the popular Yogasleep Rohm Portable White Noise Machines, like this under $30 shipped model. It carries stellar reviews from over 5,000 Amazon customers and will certainly get the job done. Just keep in mind, you won’t get the night light feature nor does it include app control like today’s lead deal.

Be sure to hit up today’s fresh new Anker Amazon sale for more nightstand upgrades. Then head right over to our home goods guide for additional bedroom discounts including these Zinus mattress and bed frame deals and the brand’s Taylan Queen Platform Bed at $174 (Reg. $220), among many others.

More on the TaoTronics Sound Machine with Night Light:

Soothe Fussy Infants: Seamless looping of 25 high fidelity soothing sounds (10 nature sounds, 7 animal sounds, 8 sleep sounds) mimic the natural environment to calm anxious infants and help them sleep

Reassuring Soft Light: Night light emits a comforting glow to help during late-night diaper changing and feeding; the light is so gentle, it won’t irritate your baby or disturb their sleep

Convenient APP Control: An easy-to-use TaoTronics app (available for Android 5.0 or higher, iOS 9.0 or higher) gives you total control to customize the sound, volume, RGB light color, brightness, set a timer, sleep schedule or child lock via 2.4G Wi-Fii

