FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony launches Critics’ Choice PSN sale with over 140 games starting from just $4

-
Apps GamesSonyPSN
30% off From $4

Sony has now launched a new Critics’ Choice sale offering up to 30% off a number of notable digital PlayStation titles. The deals start from $4 and include loads of big-time AAA releases alongside some smaller indie games and the like. While some of these titles appeared in our daily games roundup this morning, there are loads more where those came from. Many of the titles on tap today can be enjoyed on both Playstation 4 and on a PS5 “updated to the latest system software,” according to Sony. Head below for our top picks from today’s Critics’ Choice sale. 

You’ll find a host of digital PlayStation titles on sale in the list below ranging from Call of Duty Modern Warfare (hands-on review here) to Watch Dogs Legion and even the 2018 God of War game that just got a FREE 4K PS5 update

PlayStation Critics’ Choice sale:

Outside of all the digital PlayStation titles on sale today, Sony just officially confirmed over 4.5 million in PlayStation 5 sales after early indications pointed at as much, despite it still being nearly impossible to score one. Then head over to this morning’s game roundup for some solid deals on the Resident Evil remakes and much more. 

More on Call of Duty Modern Warfare:

Experience a visceral Campaign or assemble your team in the ultimate online playground with multiple Special Ops challenges, a mix of Multiplayer maps and modes, and the franchise’s premiere Battle Pass system. You also get access to Warzone, the free-to-play experience from Modern Warfare®. PS4 players also get an exclusive Special Ops Survival Mode** an additional cooperative mode where you and up to three friends face off against waves of enemy forces. Lock in, level up, and join the ranks with the latest edition of Modern Warfare®.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dragon Quest, D...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, RE 7 $1...
Best Android app deals of the day: Unbroken Soul, Culti...
Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K with new remastered Legenda...
Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update today for P...
Apex Legends is launching on March 9 on Nintendo Switch
GameStop launches new Funko POP! and collectibles sale ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $116

Fossil’s Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $89.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $155), more up to $116 off

$89.50 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 3, 2021 – Save on iPhone 11, M1 MacBook Pro, more

Listen now
Reg. $150

Bella’s Pro Multi-Function Toaster Oven and Air Fryer also dehydrates, now $70 (Reg. $150)

$70 Learn More
40% off

GAP takes extra 40% off all sale items + up to 50% off sitewide during its Flash Sale

+ 50% off Learn More
$500

Motorola Valentine’s sale takes up to $500 off Android smartphones from $150

Shop now Learn More

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales

Learn More
Save $73

Excite the kids with Walker Edison’s Metal Pipe Bunk Bed/Loft at $250 (Save $73)

$250 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $13 Learn More