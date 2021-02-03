Sony has now launched a new Critics’ Choice sale offering up to 30% off a number of notable digital PlayStation titles. The deals start from $4 and include loads of big-time AAA releases alongside some smaller indie games and the like. While some of these titles appeared in our daily games roundup this morning, there are loads more where those came from. Many of the titles on tap today can be enjoyed on both Playstation 4 and on a PS5 “updated to the latest system software,” according to Sony. Head below for our top picks from today’s Critics’ Choice sale.

You’ll find a host of digital PlayStation titles on sale in the list below ranging from Call of Duty Modern Warfare (hands-on review here) to Watch Dogs Legion and even the 2018 God of War game that just got a FREE 4K PS5 update.

PlayStation Critics’ Choice sale:

Outside of all the digital PlayStation titles on sale today, Sony just officially confirmed over 4.5 million in PlayStation 5 sales after early indications pointed at as much, despite it still being nearly impossible to score one. Then head over to this morning’s game roundup for some solid deals on the Resident Evil remakes and much more.

More on Call of Duty Modern Warfare:

Experience a visceral Campaign or assemble your team in the ultimate online playground with multiple Special Ops challenges, a mix of Multiplayer maps and modes, and the franchise’s premiere Battle Pass system. You also get access to Warzone, the free-to-play experience from Modern Warfare®. PS4 players also get an exclusive Special Ops Survival Mode** an additional cooperative mode where you and up to three friends face off against waves of enemy forces. Lock in, level up, and join the ranks with the latest edition of Modern Warfare®.

