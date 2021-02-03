Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Ghost of Tsushima $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake for $19.79 in digital form via PSN. Regularly up to $60, it currently fetches just over $30 via Amazon on both PS4 and Xbox One with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. You’ll also find notable offers on the Resident Evil 2 remake at $16 and Resident Evil 7 down at $9.99 via PSN right now, both of which are at the lowest prices we can find. These are great ways to catch up on the series before the Resident Evil Village release in May, just make sure you grab the FREE demo for the upcoming RE8 while you’re waiting. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Ghost of Tsushima, Spelunky 2, Sekiro GOTY Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

