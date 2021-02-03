Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Ghost of Tsushima $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake for $19.79 in digital form via PSN. Regularly up to $60, it currently fetches just over $30 via Amazon on both PS4 and Xbox One with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. You’ll also find notable offers on the Resident Evil 2 remake at $16 and Resident Evil 7 down at $9.99 via PSN right now, both of which are at the lowest prices we can find. These are great ways to catch up on the series before the Resident Evil Village release in May, just make sure you grab the FREE demo for the upcoming RE8 while you’re waiting. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Ghost of Tsushima, Spelunky 2, Sekiro GOTY Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Sony PSN Retros and Remasters sale up to 75% off
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Uncharted 4 Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20)
- Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Super Bomberman R Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Xbox franchise sale from $6
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- ŌKAMI HD Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4 & PS5 $20 (Reg. $80)
- Or Ultimate Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Dragon Quest XI S $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Colossus $13 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $38 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
