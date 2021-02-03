FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Ghost of Tsushima $40, more

Reg. $40+ From $10

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake for $19.79 in digital form via PSN. Regularly up to $60, it currently fetches just over $30 via Amazon on both PS4 and Xbox One with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. You’ll also find notable offers on the Resident Evil 2 remake at $16 and Resident Evil 7 down at $9.99 via PSN right now, both of which are at the lowest prices we can find. These are great ways to catch up on the series before the Resident Evil Village release in May, just make sure you grab the FREE demo for the upcoming RE8 while you’re waiting. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Ghost of Tsushima, Spelunky 2, Sekiro GOTY Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K with new remastered Legendary Edition coming in May [Video]

Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update for PlayStation 5 gamers

FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, more

An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul

The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week

Pac-Man’s ‘first-ever official history book’ + 7-inch collector’s vinyl hits later this year

Check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console

