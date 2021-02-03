FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GAP takes extra 40% off all sale items + up to 50% off sitewide during its Flash Sale

-
FashionGap
40% off + 50% off

GAP is offering an extra 40% off all sale items with promo code BIGSALE at checkout. Plus, save up to 50% off sitewide. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s trendy Canvas Shirt Jacket. This lightweight style is perfect for transitioning into spring weather and a piece you will gravitate towards whether you’re wearing workout or casual wear. It’s available in four versatile color options and currently marked down to $78. To compare, that’s $20 off the original rate. It’s also nice that it can be machine washed as well as ironed to stay looking nice for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Banana Republic’s latest sale that’s offering up to 50% off must-haves as well as up to 75% off clearance items.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Fossil’s Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $89.50 ...
Nike, adidas, Under Armour more up to 50% off at Dick...
Banana Republic offers sitewide discounts: Up to 75% of...
Official Disney baby gear sale from $4: Clothing, pajam...
Marmot End of Season Sale is huge! Save up to 60% off +...
Lululemon debuts a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide to ...
Today’s Citizen, Fossil, Seiko, and Timex watch d...
Sperry boots, boat shoes, more up to 50% off during Nor...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Tommy Hilfiger takes 50% off all sale items: Outerwear, jeans, more from $7

From $7 Learn More
75% off

Banana Republic offers sitewide discounts: Up to 75% off sale styles + must-haves from $20

From $20 Learn More
Save $116

Fossil’s Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $89.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $155), more up to $116 off

$89.50 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 3, 2021 – Save on iPhone 11, M1 MacBook Pro, more

Listen now
Reg. $150

Bella’s Pro Multi-Function Toaster Oven and Air Fryer also dehydrates, now $70 (Reg. $150)

$70 Learn More
$500

Motorola Valentine’s sale takes up to $500 off Android smartphones from $150

Shop now Learn More

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales

Learn More
Save $73

Excite the kids with Walker Edison’s Metal Pipe Bunk Bed/Loft at $250 (Save $73)

$250 Learn More