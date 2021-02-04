FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 1-day leather wallet and belt sale has minimalist options from just $10 (Up to 36% off)

-
Access Denied
36% off From $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Access Denied (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 36% off its leather wallets and belts. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at quite an extensive collection of deals with 4+ star ratings across the board. The deals are starting from just $10, making this is a great time to refresh your aging wallet with a new slim leather minimalist option. However, there are also passport holders and some notable leather belt deals on tap today as well. Head below the fold for a closer look and some of our top picks. 

Access Denied Gold Box Sale:

You can browse through everything in today’s Gold Box Access Denied sale right here. Just be sure to swing by our fashion deal hub for additional apparel and accessory offers including the latest Moosejaw sale, the Nordstrom Rack’s Watch event, and GAP is offering up to 50% off sitewide during its Flash Sale, just to name a few. 

More on the Access Denied Trifold Slim Wallet:

This wallet comes in an extremely soft, suede feeling leather, that screams luxury. Don’t believe us? We offer Lifetime Warranty & Free Returns so you can try it Risk Free! It also comes in a very neat gift box making this the perfect choice for holiday season gifts. This design takes a classic trifold shape and elevates it to a finely crafted finished product.

