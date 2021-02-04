FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories up to 50% off, deals from $15

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Pokemon Expressions Controller for Nintendo Switch at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low at 30% off and the lowest price we can find. This officially licensed gamepad offers completely wireless control of your Switch in a much more affordable package than Nintendo’s Pro Controller. The white base is covered in Pokemon faces with splashes of color throughout alongside Bluetooth 5.0, motion controls, and “mappable gaming buttons.” Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more PowerA and Switch accessory offers. 

More PowerA and Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Then go scoop up the Yarn Yoshi amiibo while it’s down at $7 and dive into this morning’s game roundup for all of today’s best Switch deals. Do yourself a favor and check the amazing new Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set, then head over to our coverage of the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise and Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch consoles

More on the PowerA Wireless Pokemon Expressions Controller:

  • White Controller with expressive Pokemon faces and colorful dots
  • Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
  • Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Ergonomic design with standard button layout
  • Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

elago’s Mini Car Case protects your AirPods with a un...
Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling...
Adorable Yarn Yoshi amiibo now available at $7 via Game...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hyperforma, Che...
Today’s best game deals: Owlboy $15, Watch Dogs Legio...
Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac acces...
Valentine’s Day tea gift box sets now up to 40% o...
Sony’s Xperia 1 II Smartphone packs a 4K OLED scr...
