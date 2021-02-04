Verizon launches BOGO FREE Valentine’s Day sale with iPhone 12, Galaxy S21, more

Verizon has launched a 4-day buy one get one free sale ahead of Valentine’s Day that’s discounting a selection of the latest iPhones and Android devices. You’ll need to open a new line with Unlimited service in order to enjoy the full benefits here. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is two of the iPhone 12 for $33.33 per month, with the discounts being applied over the course of a 24-month plan. That saves you $800 over the course of the plan and marks one of the best promotions to date on Apple’s latest handset. The same offer is also available on iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini from $29 per month.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Head below for more.

Another notable offer in the Verizon Valentine’s Day sale is scoring you a pair of Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 devices for the price of one. Starting at $33.33 per month with the standard S21 5G smartphone, you’ll be able to save $800 over the 2-year plan via bill credits. Samsung’s latest S21 delivers a refreshed design with a unique 64MP triple camera system on the back. That’s on top of all-day battery life and a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. Learn more about which device is the right choice for you in our hands-on coverage.

Then be sure to shop all of the other deals right here for some additional ways to refresh your smartphone. Our Apple guide is also the place to check when it comes to all of the other best price cuts out there, which include a rare discount on Apple TV 4K at $150 and more today.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

