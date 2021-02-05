FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lands End takes up to 50% off your order: Outerwear, dress shirts, more from $15

For a limited time only, Lands End takes up to 50% off your order with promo code WARMUP at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Knit Jersey Lounge Joggers that are currently marked down to $35 and originally were priced at $50. Joggers for men have been very on-trend for this season and this is a great style for lounging. You can find them in three versatile color options and the tapered hem was also designed to be flattering. I also really like that the waist is a drawstring, so that you can have a perfect fit and the material is a lightweight jersey cotton. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Lands’ End and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

