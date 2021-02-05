FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mega Man, more

-
50% off From $10

Charge up your blasters Blue Bomber fans, we have now spotted a series of notable Mega Man game deals alongside a host of Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop deals. In fact, Nintendo has now launched a new Mega Man franchise sale running from now through February 11 with up to 50% off just about every game available for Nintendo’s current-generation hardware (3DS included). That means all of the classic legacy collections are on sale for Switch as well as the latest entry in the series, Mega Man 11. The deals start from $10 (or $6 on 3DS) and you’ll find everything listed down below. 

Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale:

(Update 2/5 4:10 p.m.): Nintendo has now launched new Ubisoft and Warner Bros. sales to go alongside the ongoing Mega Man offers for Valentine’s Day. We have added even more top picks to the list below. 

After you browse through the rest of today’s best Nintendo game deals in this morning’s roundup, you’ll want to check out some of the other Switch-related deals we have running. Those include a range of PowerA controllers and cases as well as Yarn Yoshi amiibo and more. Then dive into our Tested review for the 8BitDo Arcade Stick and check out the new Apex Legends Switch gear.

More on Mega Man X Collection:

Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop: Complete the exciting Mega Man X saga with this collection of four action-packed titles! Spanning two gaming eras, this collection showcases the evolution of the series with Mega Man X5, Mega Man X6, Mega Man X7, and Mega Man X8. Both Mega Man X and his ally Zero return as playable characters, allowing players to jump and shoot through challenging stages with X’s arm cannon, or slash through enemies with Zero’s energy saber.

