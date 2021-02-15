FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

President’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Mario, Goat Sim, Overwatch, more

-
50% off From $3

We now have a host of Valentine’s and President’s Day Nintendo eShop deals. Nintendo has now launched a collection of publisher and holiday events while continually expanding its holiday offerings right through until today. That includes loads of Ubisoft titles, Bridge Constructor Portal, Mario + Rabbids, the Goat Simulator collection, and much more. The deals start from $6 and you’ll find everything listed down below. 

President’s Day Nintendo eShop sale:

(Update 2/15 1:55 p.m.): After a series of regular updates to the initial Valentine’s Day price drops (all of which still live down below), Nintendo has regularly updated its holiday eShop sale with new titles and we have now spotted even more for President’s Day. Those include the Goat Simulator collection, Bridge Constructor Portal, Overwatch: Legendary Edition, and even more you’ll find below. 

After you browse through the rest of today’s best Nintendo game deals in this morning’s roundup, you’ll want to check out some of the other Switch-related deals we have running. Those include a range of PowerA controllers and cases as well as Yarn Yoshi amiibo and more. Then dive into our Tested review for the 8BitDo Arcade Stick and check out the new Apex Legends Switch gear.

