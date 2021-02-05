This 10-piece food container set + lifetime warranty is now $12 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is offering the 10-piece LOCK & LOCK Easy Essentials Food Storage Containers for $11.99 for free shipping after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly between $17 and as much as $22, today’s offer is at least 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a range of containers from 23-ounces up to 37-ounces with included lids that are backed by a lifetime warranty. Features include leak-proof lids, a BPA-free construction, and the ability to safely get thrown in the dishwasher or microwave for leftovers. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But if you’re just looking for a larger container you can quickly throw the leftovers in the fridge with, LOCK & LOCK’s 54-ounce rectangle option comes in at under $7 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. You’re clearly not getting as many containers for the price here, but it includes much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal otherwise.

Firstly go check out today’s pet subscription box offers, then dive into our home goods deal hub for all of the best household essential and kitchenware price drops. Just this morning we have already seen a highly-rated air fryer for just $18 shipped as well as a host of cookware deals at nearly 50% off via Amazon, just to name a couple. Just make sure you grab the Anova Sous Vide Nano while it’s still on sale.

More on the LOCK & LOCK Easy Essentials Food Storage Containers:

SMART STORAGE: The Easy Essentials 10-piece food storage container set includes 37-ounce, 29-ounce, 19-ounce, 16-ounce, and 12-ounce storage containers with lids

DURABLE: Storage containers feature unique 4-hinge locking system durability tested for long-lasting performance up to 3 million uses and backed by a lifetime limited warranty

NO MESS, STAYS FRESH: Enhanced silicone seal is 100% airtight to keep foods fresh longer and 100% leakproof to prevent unwanted drips and spills

