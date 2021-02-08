Owners of the PlayStation 4 version will be able to upgrade to Final Fantasy 14 on PS5 for FREE alongside an upcoming open beta. As announced during the recent showcase, Square Enix’s ongoing Final Fantasy 14 title is about to see some major new updates as well as a current-generation console upgrade just ahead of the next mainline expansion known as Endwalker. Head below for more details.

Final Fantasy 14 on PS5

Final Fantasy 14 on PS5 has been confirmed. Square Enix says gamers can expect a series of upgrades that should make loading into the congested regions of the game much faster as well as up the resolution across the board. More specifically, the PS5 version of the game will feature a high-resolution interface, quicker load times, and increased frame rates, along with what should be better visuals overall.

While we aren’t sure if when or if the PS4 version will cease to get supported at some point, we know the Final Fantasy 14 on PS5 open beta will be live starting on April 13, 2021. It is also unclear if the free trial version of the game will net players access to the PS5 beta, but Square did say “new and veteran adventurers will be able to play the full experience” via the PlayStation Blog. Here are more details:

The PS5 version will feature significantly improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support and more! Players whose FFXIV service account has a registered license for the PlayStation 4 version may download and play the PS5 Upgrade Version at no extra cost, and any new players on the PS5 can join in the fun through the Free Trial, which lets you play all of A Realm Reborn and Heavensward up through Patch 3.56—two full games worth of content! The full version of the game will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the open beta.

Either way, all owners of the PlayStation 4 version will be able to upgrade to Final Fantasy 14 on PS5 free of charge, not unlike Square Enix did when the game jumped from PS3 to PS4.

But before all of that happens, Square Enix is issuing update 5.5 to the Shadowbringers saga that will bring players and the storyline up to speed before the next mainline expansion, Endwalker, releases later this year. Speaking of which, here are some of the new feature coming alongside Endwalker from Square Enix:

Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even the Moon!

New Jobs: Sage and more

Level Cap Increase from 80 to 90

Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han.

A New Tribe: the Arkasodara

New threats, including Anima.

New Dungeons

Secrets Revealed in a New Alliance Raid Series

New Small-scale PvP Mode

An Additional “Trust” ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

A New Residential District: Ishgard

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, Square is continuing to support its online Final Fantasy universe right through the PlayStation 5 launch and into year 1. This is great news for fans of the ongoing world. Square could easily have forced the Endwalker expansion and PS5 versions into a new paid package here. Not only are we getting a batch of new content with the 5.5 update ahead of the Endwalker expansion (set for release in fall 2021), but players who have already upgraded to PS5 also won’t have to drop down a nickel to get the most modern version of the game they might very well have been playing for years. Square could easily force the Endwalker expansion and PS5 versions into a new paid package here but has instead decided to let its loyal fan base move into the next generation (mostly) free of charge.

