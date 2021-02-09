Govee’s LED strip measures 16.4-feet long + works with Alexa/Assistant for just $18

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot Wi-Fi Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code 6952J639 at checkout. Down 28% from its list price of $25, today’s deal marks one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This LED strip features integrations with both Alexa and Assistant thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning you can use simple voice commands to change the color, brightness, power, and more. Plus, with a length of 16.4-feet, it’s perfect for stringing along the entire underside of your cabinets or behind an entertainment center. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Should you be on a tighter budget, opting for this USB-powered RGB LED strip is a great way to deliver a high-end look to your home theater. You’ll find that it needs only a single USB port to be powered, negating the normal AC outlet requirement that most LED strips have. Your TV should have at least one USB port free, which makes it clean and easy to utilize this RGB LED strip. You’ll find that this RGB LED strip is available at Amazon for $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, saving you $6 more than even the budget-focused strip above.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. It is full of great deals and we’re constantly updating it. Just today, we’ve found the eufy battery-powered video doorbell at $88, a 2-pack of 4-outlet smart plugs for $8 each, and much more.

More about Govee’s RGB LED Strip:

Convenient Voice Control: Use Alexa or Google Assistant to control your lights easily. Power on/off, adjust brightness, or change colors to create the ambiance needed for your morning routine, parties, or movie nights. (Note: 5G Wi-Fi not supported)

Multiple Control Options: Easily operate your smart LED strip lights with the Govee Home app, remote controller, or control box. The Govee Home app gives you access to over 16 million colors, 64 scene modes, and a host of incredible features.

Enhanced Music Mode: With a built-in, highly sensitive mic, the LED lights can sync with your favorite music easily. Relax after a long day with soft music and soft lighting in calm mode or liven up the party in dynamic mode.

