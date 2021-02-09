FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s LED strip measures 16.4-feet long + works with Alexa/Assistant for just $18

-
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
28% off $18

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot Wi-Fi Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code 6952J639 at checkout. Down 28% from its list price of $25, today’s deal marks one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This LED strip features integrations with both Alexa and Assistant thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning you can use simple voice commands to change the color, brightness, power, and more. Plus, with a length of 16.4-feet, it’s perfect for stringing along the entire underside of your cabinets or behind an entertainment center. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Should you be on a tighter budget, opting for this USB-powered RGB LED strip is a great way to deliver a high-end look to your home theater. You’ll find that it needs only a single USB port to be powered, negating the normal AC outlet requirement that most LED strips have. Your TV should have at least one USB port free, which makes it clean and easy to utilize this RGB LED strip. You’ll find that this RGB LED strip is available at Amazon for $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, saving you $6 more than even the budget-focused strip above.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. It is full of great deals and we’re constantly updating it. Just today, we’ve found the eufy battery-powered video doorbell at $88, a 2-pack of 4-outlet smart plugs for $8 each, and much more.

More about Govee’s RGB LED Strip:

  • Convenient Voice Control: Use Alexa or Google Assistant to control your lights easily. Power on/off, adjust brightness, or change colors to create the ambiance needed for your morning routine, parties, or movie nights. (Note: 5G Wi-Fi not supported)
  • Multiple Control Options: Easily operate your smart LED strip lights with the Govee Home app, remote controller, or control box. The Govee Home app gives you access to over 16 million colors, 64 scene modes, and a host of incredible features.
  • Enhanced Music Mode: With a built-in, highly sensitive mic, the LED lights can sync with your favorite music easily. Relax after a long day with soft music and soft lighting in calm mode or liven up the party in dynamic mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Rubber Franklin football to throw around the yard for u...
Crock-Pot’s family-sized 10-quart multi-cooker is...
Apple’s new MagSafe Charger falls to its lowest p...
eufy’s battery-powered 1080p Video Doorbell falls...
Score a pair of 4-outlet Wi-Fi energy monitoring smart ...
Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard sees first discount to...
Marshall’s stylish Emberton Bluetooth Speaker ret...
MusclePharm Pre-Workout Powder hits Amazon all-time low...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Govee’s 16.4-foot RGB LED strip hits $9.50, 2-pack dusk to dawn LED bulbs just $5 each

From $5 each Learn More

Green Deals: Anker Rechargeable Flashlight with USB $23, more

Learn More
From $10

Adorama discounts M1 MacBook Air 512GB to $1,190 + Pro Display XDR at $150 off, more

Shop now Learn More
Shop now

Score rare Ubiquiti deals: UniFi Cloud Key Gen2 $151, EdgeRouter 4 $155, more from $129

From $129 Learn More
50% off

Rubber Franklin football to throw around the yard for under $5 Prime shipped (50% off)

$5 Learn More
Reg. $150

Crock-Pot’s family-sized 10-quart multi-cooker is down to $70 shipped today (Reg. $150)

$70 Learn More
18% off

Pyle’s in-wall stereo amplifier has up to 100W of speaker power + Bluetooth, more at $35.50

$35.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Ashworld, DRAW CHILLY, AceSpeeder3, more

FREE+ Learn More