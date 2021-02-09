FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Humidify your home or office with this 4.5L humidifier at just $22 (45% off)

-
45% off $22

Turtle-US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kyvol Cool Mist 4.5L Humidifier for $21.99 Prime shipped with the code IZG8SCI3 and when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’d normally pay $40 for this kit and today’s deal saves you 45%. If you’re constantly running the heat and fireplace this winter, then it’s likely you have air that’s not humid enough. Running your heater can dehumidify your home, so today’s lead deal aims to remedy that. With a 4.5L tank capacity, it can run for up to 75-hours before it’s time to refill. Plus, it’s designed to cover up to 430-square feet at a time, making it perfect for modest-sized living rooms. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Should you pick up today’s lead deal, be sure to keep your humidifier clean by spending less than $5 on this tank cleaner. It’s easy to use and comes with instructions so you can be up and going in a flash. Keeping your tank clean can help your humidifier last longer, as well as keep the air healthy in your home.

Not looking for a humidifier? Well, just $14 when you clip the on-page coupon will get you an essential oil diffuser. Essential oils can help make your home smell great while adding other benefits like assisting in remedying headaches, sinus problems, and more.

More about Kyvol’s Humidifier:

  • 4.5L Tank Capacity & 75H Runtime: Vigoair HD3 humidifiers come with a 4.5L / 1.18Gal large tank which offers up to 75 hours, avoiding frequent refilling. The coverage of it is up to 40 m² / 430 ft². Meet your large room needs, and help you breathe easier
  • 26dB Quiet Operation: This Upgraded ultrasonic humidifiers are incredibly silent, reduces noise to 26dB(no sound of water dripping), quiet as whisper. Enjoy the comfortable cool mist in your sound sleep
  • Baby Room Humidifier Without BPA: The water tank of HD3 Cool Mist Humidifier is made of durable and safe BPA free material, suitable choice for baby nursery and kids room

