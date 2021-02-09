Update your space with this 5-tier industrial bookshelf at an Amazon low of $98.50

Amazon is offering the 5-tier VASAGLE Industrial Bookshelf for $98.61 shipped. For comparison, it’s gone for around $110 to $130 lately and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This bookshelf features five tiers that each measure 41.3-inches long. Fully assembled it’ll stand nearly 70-inches tall, which gives you plenty of room to store books, nick nacks, and much more. Plus, each shelf can hold up to 66-pounds, which is great for storing a plethora of items at one time. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you don’t need something as large as today’s lead deal, this 3-tier closed bookshelf will get the job done for just $30.50. While it won’t store nearly as much, and is quite a bit smaller, it might be perfect for your setup. Plus, with a darker design overall, this will be better for smaller spaces as it’ll easily blend in with the rest of your decor.

Ready to give your office an upgrade? We found a desk that’s perfect for the task. It measures nearly 20-inches deep and 31-inches wide, giving you plenty of space to work. Plus, it’s on sale for $50 at Amazon, which is a new low that we’ve tracked.

More about VASAGLE’s Industrial Bookshelf:

A FEEL-GOOD AMBIENCE: A frame made of black steel meets particleboard panels in rustic style. You can add many good books to complement a cozy couch and a lamp that envelops your home in warm light—creating a perfect reading atmosphere with little effort

FORGET ABOUT YOUR E-BOOK READER: Physical books are not as modern as the digital version, but to run your fingers over paper has its own charm. On the five 41.3″ long shelves of this bookshelf, even large book collections can be easily stored

STURDY SUPPORT: Each shelf is made with durable particleboard, which can bear loads of up to 66 lb; naturally, the sturdy steel structure keeps it all up, and the stability is enhanced by the included anti-tip kit

RELAXED ASSEMBLY: Although the size of the 41.3”L x 13.2”W x 69.9”H storage rack is jumbo, it can be easily assembled within 20 minutes thanks to the manageable number of individual parts

WHAT’S INCLUDED: A 5-tier storage shelf with an industrial design from our ALINRU Collection, an assembly kit for a simple assembly process, and a versatile storage option for your living room, balcony, home study, and more

