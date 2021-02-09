FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your home office with this 31-inch desk at only $50 on Amazon

-
AmazonOffice SuppliesODK
$10 off $50

Casaottima Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 31-inch ODK Computer Desk for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $60 list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked on Amazon and is the best available. If you’re after a way to give your home office an upgrade, this is a great choice. Measuring 19-inches deep and 31-inches wide, this is perfect for more compact spaces while still delivering ample room to work. You’ll also find both a storage bag and headphone hook included with your purchase, allowing you to further clean up your work environment. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you prefer to work from the couch? Well, the deal we found yesterday on LapGear’s lap desk is still live. It’s just $15 and provides a surface for you to keep a 16-inch MacBook Pro on as well as storage for your iPhone. While your laptop can technically sit directly on your lap (of course), it likely won’t get the proper airflow, which is what LapGear aims to assist with.

In the market for a new computer entirely? Well, be sure to check out the latest sale that we’re tracking which drops the 512GB M1-powered MacBook Air to $1,190 as well as discounts the Pro Display XDR by $150. Both of these are killer deals and you shouldn’t miss out if it’s something you’ve been holding off on picking up.

More about the ODK Computer Desk:

  • Multifunctional Storage Design: The additional storage bag will help organize your working space at home or office more efficiently.A Versatile Hook can be used for hanging your Headphone, Bag, and other useful gadgets.
  • Providing Screws Replacement: You can get a new shipment of screws since your purchase is missing the amount needed.
  • Easy to Assemble: Hassle free & Time Saving Installation for Computer Desk.A detailed instruction manual and all tools required for assembling are included. Pay attention that you choose the right parts an screws in assembling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Office Supplies

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more

ODK

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C hub has 100W charging ...
Humidify your home or office with this 4.5L humidifier ...
TACKLIFE’s mini handheld circular saw comes with ...
Rubber Franklin football to throw around the yard for u...
Govee’s LED strip measures 16.4-feet long + works...
Crock-Pot’s family-sized 10-quart multi-cooker is...
Apple’s new MagSafe Charger falls to its lowest p...
eufy’s battery-powered 1080p Video Doorbell falls...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Work from the couch with LapGear’s Sidekick Lap Desk at a low of $15

$15https://amzn.to/3a2y1ei Learn More
30% off

Husky’s solid wood workbench/desk top upgrades your setup for $123.50

$123.50 Learn More
Save 33%

Save on Twelve South gear: BookArc $40, StayGo Hub $60, more from $35

From $35 Learn More
15% off

Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C hub has 100W charging passthrough, 4K HDMI, more at $24

Under $24 Learn More
45% off

Humidify your home or office with this 4.5L humidifier at just $22 (45% off)

$22 Learn More
20% off

TACKLIFE’s mini handheld circular saw comes with six blades at under $64

$64 Learn More

Oakywood unveils new merino wool AirPods cases today with microfiber lining

Learn More
From $10

Adorama discounts M1 MacBook Air 512GB to $1,190 + Pro Display XDR at $150 off, more

Shop now Learn More