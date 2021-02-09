Refresh your home office with this 31-inch desk at only $50 on Amazon

Casaottima Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 31-inch ODK Computer Desk for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $60 list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked on Amazon and is the best available. If you’re after a way to give your home office an upgrade, this is a great choice. Measuring 19-inches deep and 31-inches wide, this is perfect for more compact spaces while still delivering ample room to work. You’ll also find both a storage bag and headphone hook included with your purchase, allowing you to further clean up your work environment. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you prefer to work from the couch? Well, the deal we found yesterday on LapGear’s lap desk is still live. It’s just $15 and provides a surface for you to keep a 16-inch MacBook Pro on as well as storage for your iPhone. While your laptop can technically sit directly on your lap (of course), it likely won’t get the proper airflow, which is what LapGear aims to assist with.

In the market for a new computer entirely? Well, be sure to check out the latest sale that we’re tracking which drops the 512GB M1-powered MacBook Air to $1,190 as well as discounts the Pro Display XDR by $150. Both of these are killer deals and you shouldn’t miss out if it’s something you’ve been holding off on picking up.

More about the ODK Computer Desk:

Multifunctional Storage Design: The additional storage bag will help organize your working space at home or office more efficiently.A Versatile Hook can be used for hanging your Headphone, Bag, and other useful gadgets.

Providing Screws Replacement: You can get a new shipment of screws since your purchase is missing the amount needed.

Easy to Assemble: Hassle free & Time Saving Installation for Computer Desk.A detailed instruction manual and all tools required for assembling are included. Pay attention that you choose the right parts an screws in assembling.

