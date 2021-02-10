FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: XCOM Enemy Within, NBA 2K20, Hydro Coach PRO, more

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond. While the OnePlus BOGO 50% off Valentine’s Day sale is still alive and well, alongside the rest of our Android hardware offers below, it is now time for the day’s best deals on apps. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles such as XCOM: Enemy Within, Mystery of Fortune 2, NBA 2K20, Sasaya, Hydro Coach PRO, and much more. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the first notable discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds Pro while offers on its Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles and all-new Galaxy S21/+/Ultra continue. We also have solid price drops available on Android mobile gear and laptops including Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, and Logitech’s Chrome OS/Android Multi-Device Keyboard. Just be sure to dive into today’s Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell offer, these fresh Anker Amazon deals, and everything in our Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $17, Collection of Mana $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on XCOM Enemy Within:

XCOM: Enemy Within is a standalone expansion to the 2012 strategy game of the year XCOM®: Enemy Unknown and it’s now available on GooglePlay devices! Enemy Within features the core gameplay of Enemy Unknown plus more exciting content. Check out the new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions, and multiplayer mode for the fresh new strategy gaming experience!

