Add the PowerA Fusion arcade game pad to your Switch setup at 50% off, now $65 shipped

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Fusion Wireless Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch at $64.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $130, today’s offer is 50% in savings, matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This officially licensed gamepad from PowerA brings a classic arcade-style setup to your Switch (or Switch Lite) setup both wirelessly over Bluetooth (up to 30-hours with two AA batteries) or wired over USB-C. It features eight “full-size” dome face buttons as well as a ball top joystick with metal shaft. You can even download and print out templates to create your own face-plate. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

However, the HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini will provide much of the same functionality and will only run you $46 shipped at Amazon. There is no Bluetooth wireless option here, but it is an officially licensed gamepad with that classic arcade button layout from a trusted third-party Switch gear maker. Otherwise, just score a PowerA Pokemon Wireless GameCube Style Controller at $29 shipped and call it a day. Both options carry solid 4+ star ratings.

First go check out the new titles coming to Switch Online, then dive into our coverage of the new Apex Legends Switch accessories. This morning’s game roundup has some great deals on Switch games, just make sure you browse through the ongoing eShop Valentine’s Day sale for even more and check out this offer on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure

More on the PowerA Fusion Arcade Stick:

  • Play your way: wireless via Bluetooth 5.0 or wired via USB-C cable
  • Japanese arcade style: eight Full size (30mm) Domed Buttons
  • Flexible: joystick toggle Switch (d-pad/ls/RS) plus Nintendo Switch system Buttons
  • Enduring: ball top joystick with metal shaft and dust cover
  • Customize: design and print your own face-card via downloadable template

