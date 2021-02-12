Sophos Home protects Macs and PCs, along with iOS and Android devices against loads of different cyber security threats. Leveraging the business-class protection the company provides for over 400,000 different organizations across the globe, Sophos Home guards your precious gear against viruses, malware, ransomware, privacy intrusions, and much more with a simple-to-use, ad-free app that protects up to 10 devices for one price. And that price just went 30% off once again. Head below for more details.

Along with fortune 500-level protection for annoying viruses, Sophos Home also protects folks against more serious ransomware and privacy-related attacks using AI threat detection and other constantly-updated safe guards. Sophos will scan and clean your system for better performance as well as “blocking viruses, ransomware, and other malware from stealing or destroying files, documents, and photos.”

The same malware that attacks fortune 500 companies attacks private users, too. Sophos Home uses the same award-winning security features that keep those companies safe.

But as of late, the company has also been focused on providing Sophos Home users with particularly tight security and management for online browsing and shopping. While some of us won’t have an issue with this kind of thing, plenty of new and less experienced users will certainly benefit from protection against phishing sites posing as legitimate retailers and the like, malware infected websites, and even dangerous keyloggers looking to steal credit card data and other banking information.

Along with the multi-device license and remote configuration/updates included, Sophos Home makes for a great option to protect an entire family’s arsenal of computers and mobile devices, or just to ensure your grandparents’ system is safe and sound while you’re not around. Sophos Home allows users to “perform remote scans, receive alerts, and modify security settings all remotely,” so you can keep tabs on all 10 devices at a distance or in person — a feature that is all the more valuable these days.

