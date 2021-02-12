FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, Borderlands 3 $10, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for $29.99 shipped on PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, today’s deal is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on all platforms and is now matching the current eShop Valentine’s Day pricing. Players wield the powers of the Gods in this one, including “Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings, to “battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.” The game spans a stylized open world across seven regions filled with giant monsters to fell including Cyclops and Medusa. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Borderlands 3 with next generation upgrades, Cave Story+, Persona 5 Strikers, Star Wars: Squadrons, and much more.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 pre-orders open, new game trailer dropped

Kingdom Hearts is making its PC debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive

Nintendo Switch Online expansion adds four new games to catalog

Crash Bandicoot 4 gets PS5 + Xbox Series X|S 4K 60 update on March 12

Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open beta, and more

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales

MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April

