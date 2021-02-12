The Division 2 released back in 2019 and was supposed to receive updates through 2020, and then after that, be done. Well, the community asked for post-launch content so much, it seems, that Ubisoft has decided to not only release new content in 2021 for the game but also going into 2022, according to the company’s earnings call.

Ubisoft revives The Division 2 with new content throughout 2022

While new content for The Division 2 was supposed to halt last year, just a few weeks ago the game received a 4K60 update for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Since then, Ubisoft has had its earnings call and announced that Massive will continue to create new The Division content in both 2021 and 2022. This comes in spite of the upcoming Star Wars game, as the company claims that Massive is a large enough studio and is collaborating with other teams to handle both tasks at the same time.

The community wins

According to Ubisoft’s The Division 2 website, they heard the “ongoing conversation in (the) community” and wanted to do something about it. Originally slated to end with Title Update 12 as the last “major” Title Update for the game, the continued support of the community drove Ubisoft into the “early stages of development for fresh content to release later in 2021.” Exactly what content this is, and how large the updates will be are yet to be seen.

Right now, it’s too early to know exactly what these updates will entail, but Ubisoft says that we “won’t have to wait long” and they’ll “share more as soon as they can.”

Bugfixes are on the way

In the meantime, Ubisoft did address some bugs in the game and said that they’re investigating crashes, as well as missing volumetric fog and screen space reflections on the PlayStation 5. No word yet on when this patch will be available, but we’re expecting fairly soon.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m quite excited to see that The Division 2 is getting updated in 2021 and beyond. I was a huge The Division player, but never really got into the second version of the game. Knowing that more content is coming out this year has made me reinstall it on my gaming PC, and has me excited for what’s to come. Have you played The Division 2 (or even the first one) yet? Will this bring you back into the game? Sound off in the comments below, or over on Twitter @pcamp96.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!