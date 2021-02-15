Apple’s official World Travel Adapter Kit returns to Amazon low of $25

Amazon is offering the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit for $24.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Plan for future adventures with Apple’s official World Travel Adapter Kit. This offering is comprised of seven AC plugs that are specifically made with Apple products in mind. Included adapters “support outlets in North America, Japan, China, UK, Continental Europe, Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong.”

If bypassing Apple branding won’t be a bother, Prime members should consider Castries’ All-In-One Worldwide Travel Charger at $16. This unit is able to handle voltages ranging from 100-250V, ensuring it can be used across “over 200 countries.” Four USB-A ports are built in and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars by more than 1,500 Amazon shoppers.

Apple World Travel Adapter Kit features:

The World Travel Adapter Kit includes a set of seven AC plugs with prongs that fit different electrical outlets around the world.

The Kit is designed to work with iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple MagSafe Power Adapters, Portable Power Adapters, and AirPort Express

The AC plugs included in the World Travel Adapter Kit directly support outlets in North America, Japan, China, UK, Continental Europe, Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong.

