Give your pup the FurHaven Sofa Bed she deserves, now starting from $17 (Up to 69% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 69% off FurHaven Sofa-Style Orthopedic Pet Beds in various sizes and colors. One standout here is the large-sized FurHaven Plush Sofa Orthopedic Dog Bed for $31.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Pricing varies quite a bit on this model via Amazon, depending on the color/design, but they generally fetch close to $40 with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Featuring three-sided bolsters, these beds are extra comfy and provide a bit of a built-in headrest for your furry friend. The sleep surface is lined with “ultra plush faux fur” and provides “cozy nestling nooks for burrowers.” But most important of all, the removable cover comes right off and is completely machine washable. Rated 4+ stars from an impressive 41,000+ Amazon customers. More deals below from $17.

If your furry little guy is too small for the large size, the small FurHavens are also on sale at Woot today for $16.99 Prime shipped. The small ones generally sell for around $22 Prime shipped at Amazon and are also now both at the lowest we can find and an Amazon best-seller. The features and specs on these ones are the same as today’s featured deal, just in a smaller package.

Once you’ve thrown the cover in the wash for a refresh, you’ll probably want to sit down with a glass of wine and let a robot vacuum handle the pet hair on your floors. Fortunately, ILIFE robotic vacuum cleaners are on sale from $119 for today only via Amazon’s Gold Box. We also just spotted the high-end Roomba i6+ that will empty itself and is now $250 off the going rate. Hit up our home goods guide for more.

More on the Furhaven Sofa Bed:

The Furhaven Sofa Bed features a soft, plush faux fur sleeping surface with Suedine bolstered edges. Your pet will benefit from the convolute (“egg-crate”) orthopedic foam which is designed to evenly distribute weight and alleviate painful pressure on muscles and joints. The soft Suedine bolsters provide an added extra sense of security as your pet can lay down on their side and use the bolstered edges as a pillow for a cozy night of sweet dreams.

