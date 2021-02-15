FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JBL’s Link View expands your Google Assistant smart home at $100

Verizon Wireless is offering the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. With a list price of $300, an all-time low mention of $80, and our last spotting being $85, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. JBL’s Link View offers an 8-inch screen that’s centered around Google Assistant. This allows you to leverage Google’s smart home platform, allowing you to get answers from the virtual helper. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 435 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review.

However, if you’re in Amazon’s ecosystem and want to save a few bucks, the Echo Show 5 is a fantastic alternative to both mentions above. It comes in at $60, saving you an additional $40 from today’s lead deal. Sporting a smaller 5-inch display when compared with the Link View, this smart screen leverages Amazon’s Alexa platform for a wide-ranging and all-encompassing design.

Further expand your smart home with a 2-pack of Google Nest Audio speakers. These also leverage Google Assistant, which is the same operating system that the Link View runs on. Right now, the 2-pack is just $150, which is a $50 discount from its normal going rate.

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

