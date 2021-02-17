FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take your cooking game to new heights with OXO’s glass oil dispenser at $11 on Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsOXO
Reg. $15 $11

Amazon is offering the 12-ounce OXO Good Grips Precision Pour Glass Oil Dispenser for $10.99 Prime shipped. Down from $15, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re spending more time in the kitchen than normal these days, picking up this oil dispenser will upgrade your cooking set up quite nicely. It allows you to either drizzle or pour oil or vinegar with great precision thanks to the controlled spout. The glass body and stainless steel top makes it look great on your counter, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the OXO namesake and unique design of today’s lead deal and score a 2-pack of oil dispensers for $10 at Amazon. This not only saves $1 from the model above, but also gives you two 17-ounce bottles with multiple tops to choose from. These won’t be quite as easy to pour from as the OXO model, and they’ll take up more room on your counter, so do keep that in mind.

Further upgrade your cooking gear with cast iron grilling must-haves, BBQ tool sets, and more. Right now we’re tracking deals from $15 Prime shipped with up to 60% off, so be sure to check this out before the deals are gone.

OXO Oil Dispenser features:

  • Two flow speeds let you drizzle or pour oil or vinegar with precision
  • Controlled drizzle if you tip a little, steady pour if you tip more
  • Drip-free spout for less mess
  • Glass body and stainless steel accents for kitchen-to-table appeal

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

OXO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds fall to $60 (Save...
Cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, more up to 60% ...
Amazon slashes $40 off Zinus’ 47-inch Dining Tabl...
Kodak’s digital instant camera prints 3.5- by 4.2...
iRobot’s Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Robot Vac cleans your h...
Keter’s Breeze Bar Table stealthily cools and sto...
HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Tou...
Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Oven Air Fryer hit...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle hits Amazon all-time low at $83

$83 Learn More
25% off

Ready your spring/summer setup with a Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15 (25% off)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $799

Score a Fender LE Telecaster Electric Guitar today at $280 off + more from $200

$519 Learn More

LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with upcoming goldfish and bird sets

Read more Learn More
50% off

Sony now offering ‘Double Discounts’ on over 200 PlayStation games for PS Plus members

Now Live! Learn More
Save 40%

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds fall to $60 (Save 40%), more from $36

From $36 Learn More
40% off

Sorel’s End of Season Event takes up to 40% off popular boots, more

From $15 Learn More
60% off

Cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, more up to 60% off today with deals from $15 Prime shipped

From $15 Learn More