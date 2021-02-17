Take your cooking game to new heights with OXO’s glass oil dispenser at $11 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the 12-ounce OXO Good Grips Precision Pour Glass Oil Dispenser for $10.99 Prime shipped. Down from $15, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re spending more time in the kitchen than normal these days, picking up this oil dispenser will upgrade your cooking set up quite nicely. It allows you to either drizzle or pour oil or vinegar with great precision thanks to the controlled spout. The glass body and stainless steel top makes it look great on your counter, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the OXO namesake and unique design of today’s lead deal and score a 2-pack of oil dispensers for $10 at Amazon. This not only saves $1 from the model above, but also gives you two 17-ounce bottles with multiple tops to choose from. These won’t be quite as easy to pour from as the OXO model, and they’ll take up more room on your counter, so do keep that in mind.

Further upgrade your cooking gear with cast iron grilling must-haves, BBQ tool sets, and more. Right now we’re tracking deals from $15 Prime shipped with up to 60% off, so be sure to check this out before the deals are gone.

OXO Oil Dispenser features:

Two flow speeds let you drizzle or pour oil or vinegar with precision

Controlled drizzle if you tip a little, steady pour if you tip more

Drip-free spout for less mess

Glass body and stainless steel accents for kitchen-to-table appeal

