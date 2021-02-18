FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reaches 150-miles at $20 (50% off)

-
AmazonCord Cutting
50% off $20

DEEP. INC (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the MATIS 150-mile Outdoor 4K OTA Antenna for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code 50K3D96H at checkout. This is a 50% discount from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this antenna reaches up to 150-miles from your home, which should allow you to easily pick up a plethora of channels from a single antenna. It can deliver 4K, 1080p HD, and SD programming to two individual TVs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when stepping things down to a 35-mile indoor OTA antenna. This model is similar to the one above, just with less range and it only supports one TV out of the box. But, at $9, it does come in at more than 50% below today’s deal, which might be worth the trade-offs here.

Did you see the HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K that launched last year? Well, it’s the perfect way to have an in-home HDR and it can even integrate with Plex, capture 4K, and more. This is a great way to cut the cord and get rid of your cable company once and for all. Unsure what channels are near you? Well, AntennaWeb will show you exactly what you can reach with either antenna above.

More about the MATIS Outdoor OTA Antenna:

  • Outdoor antenna is an ideal solution for any rural or suburban areas, HD digital antenna support 2 TVs at the same time without a splitter. Can be installed in the attic or outdoors
  • 150 Miles Range receive digital broadcast high definition TV signals; Full hdtv support 4K, 720p, 1080i, 1080p.providing you with the experience to watch live TV!
  • outdoor hd tv antenna is equipped with an easy to use user manual that allows you to easily install the antenna.Simply use a coaxial cable to connect the antenna to a TV, perform a channel scan, and enjoy a local HD program in minutes.

