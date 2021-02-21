FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link routers on sale from $72 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer is good for an over 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, TP-Link’s AX21 router is about as notable as they come, especially at this price. Alongside support for up to 1.8Gb/s speeds thanks to the dual band Wi-Fi output, you’re looking at four antennas for ample coverage and five Ethernet ports to wire everything up. Over 6,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the TP-Link Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 Router, which also happens to be on sale for $71.99 at Amazon. Down from $80, this is the second-best price to date and comes within $2 of the low. You’re not saving quite as much here as the lead deal, but this is still a notable price for getting in the Wi-Fi 6 game for less with 1.5Gb/s speeds and only four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

But if you can live with 802.11ac speeds instead of the latest and greatest that is Wi-Fi 6, going with Tenda’s 2-Node Mesh Wi-Fi System at $66 is a solid way to save even more. Then don’t forget to check out our hands-on review of the new TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 system as well as our coverage of the brand’s first Wi-Fi 6E routers.

Equipped with the latest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 6, for faster speeds, greater capacity, and reduced network congestion. Enjoy smooth streaming, downloading, and gaming all without buffering with Wi-Fi speeds of 1.8 Gbps. Wi-Fi 6 technology communicates more data to more devices using revolutionary OFDMA technology while simultaneously reducing lag.

