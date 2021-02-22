Beats Studio3 ANC Headphones deliver Apple’s W1 chip at $200 (Save $150)

Verizon Wireless currently offers the Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Headphones for $199.99 shipped. Usually fetching $350, like you’ll pay at Best Buy right now, today’s offer amounts to 43% in savings, matches our previous mention from back in October, and is the best discount since. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for those noisy times at home where you could use a hand to get some work done. There’s also the inclusion of Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Over 9,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $50 at Amazon. This pair of cans doesn’t feature the same tight-knit Apple functionality found above, but will deliver much of the same active noise cancelation with 40-hour playback and USB-C charging. Not to mention, a 4.7/5 star rating to round out the package.

Then head on over to our headphones guide for even more deals. You can still lock-in a 25% price cut on Razer’s Opus Headphones while they’re marked down to one of the best prices yet at $150. Not to mention the brand’s Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds at $64.

More on the Beats Studio3 Headphones:

Enjoy immersive listening with these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. The Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature filters ambient sounds to reduce distractions, and Fast Fuel technology delivers up to three hours of play with just 10 minutes of charging. The Apple W1 chip in these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones offers one-press pairing to iOS devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!