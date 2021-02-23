FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take to the skies and capture everything with this 2.7K GPS-enabled drone at $129.50 (24% off)

-
drones
24% off $129.50

VanTop Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SNAPTAIN Foldable GPS Drone with 2.7K Camera (SP510) for $129.49 shipped with the code 4SIWY9O2 and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 24% from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This drone features a built-in 2.7K camera that offers a 110-degree field-of-view so you can capture everything from up high. You’ll find a near 1,000-foot range here, meaning that this drone can fly quite a ways away before it’s time to bring it home. Plus, with the built-in GPS, it’ll fly back home whenever the drone detects that it’s too far away or the battery is running low. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Just $11 of your savings to pick up this 64GB microSD card. It’s fast enough to handle 4K video recording, which makes it great for this drone. Plus, the adapter means you can easily plug it into your desktop for transferring footage. Given its relatively low cost, this leaves enough room in the budget to pick up a spare battery for extended flights, as well.

Once you finish overhauling your outdoor videography setup, it’s time to consider upgrading your indoor equipment. We’re tracking a discount on TaoTronics’ Ring Light Tripod bundle with a Bluetooth remote at $67.50 right now. This ushers in a 25% savings and helps illuminate your indoor videos better than standard overhead lighting does.

More about SNAPTAIN’s GPS Drone:

  • With the 110° FOV 90° adjustable 2.7K camera and 5G WiFi transmission, SNAPTAIN SP510 drone provides you ultra-vivid and crystal clear photos (3840*2160) and videos (2976*1680@25fps) from nearly 1000ft away
  • Built-in with GPS system, the drone remembers the Homepoint. Real-time data on flight height, distance and speed are all visible on the App
  • SP510 drone can be a great photography tool. Featuring Follow Me Mode, Point of Interest, Waypoints and Object Track, it frees your hands and allows you to focus on creative video contents~

