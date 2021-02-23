FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 25% on TaoTronics’ Ring Light Tripod bundle with Bluetooth remote at $67.50

Reg. $90 $67.50

TaoTronics via Amazon is now offering its CL025 Ring Light Tripod bundle for $67.63 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a 25% discount, and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This bundle includes the dimmable 12-inch, 6500K light itself, an up to 78-inch tall tripod stand, smartphone holder, and a remote control. The “durable thick aluminum” tripod stand has six adjustable height settings while the dual function light and Bluetooth shutter remote is great for solo operations. The light features “50 different modes” ranging from various brightness levels to five different temperature settings, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at this model that carries stellar reviews on Amazon and comes in at $34 shipped. While it doesn’t feature as many customization options for the light itself and the remote appears to be tethered to the system, it still has adjustable brightness and temperature settings along with the included tripod, smartphone holder, and more.  

For more lighting options, be sure to check out the ongoing Nanoleaf starter kit deals, offers on LIFX’s Z-TV Color HomeKit Light Strip, and the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip, while you’re at it. IKEA also just introduced a slew of new gaming furniture and accessories including ring lights, headphone stands, chairs, and much more you can browse through right here

More on the TaoTronics CL025 Ring Light bundle:

  • 78” Ring Light with Adjustable Angle: Ring light with stand provides a front and rear 180°rotatable angle and a horizontal 360°angle. It has 6 adjustable heights between 17 and 78 inches. You can place the ring light on the floor or according to your needs
  • Sturdy Tripod to Carry Charging USB Port: Built with durable thick aluminum alloy tripod, ring light with stand and phone holder can maintain stability even if the tilt degree is 8%. The maximum weight is 10KG.
  • Two-in-one Multi-Function Remote Control: The two-in-one multi-function remote control of this selfie light

