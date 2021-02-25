FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set falls to $15.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 4-piece Packing Cube Set for $15.60 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked since October. If you struggle to fit everything you’d like to travel with in your suitcase, this packing cube set is here to save the day. Not only will it help you stow clothing in a more compact manner, you’ll also stand to benefit from a more organized layout. Each cube measures 11- by 6.75- by 3-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you like to carry a few things with you when walking, you could grab this $9 drawstring backpack instead. Going this route will lower today’s spending by 42% while still paving the way for more easily hauling things to and from your next destination.

And if neither solution above is to your liking, be sure to swing by yesterday’s large roundup of luggage, backpack, and other bag deals priced from $10. Some options are up to $73 off, so it’s definitely worth a quick peek. Our favorite discount from the bunch is Timbuk2’s Core Travel Blitz Pack at $61 off, but that’s only one of many others that are ripe for the picking.

Amazon Basics Packing Cube Set features:

  • Includes (4) Black, small travel organizer cubes with handle for easy carrying
  • Mesh top panel for breathability and easy identification of contents
  • Soft mesh won’t damage delicate fabrics
  • Machine washable; made of high-quality fabric with finished interior seams to increase durability
  • Product Dimensions: Each small cube measures 11 x 6.75 x 3 inches (LxWxH)
  • Made of high-quality fabric with finished interior seams to increase durability

