Ring Stick Up Cam Solar is powered by the sun: 3-pack $280 (Reg. $445, Amazon low)

HSN is offering the Ring Stick Up Cam Solar 3-pack for $279.99 shipped. Down from $445 for a 3-pack and $149 for a single camera at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Ring Stick Up Cam is built to go anywhere you need it, thanks to its outdoor weatherproof rating. It’s battery-powered, meaning you won’t have to run wires in order to use this camera. Plus, since there’s an included solar panel for each camera, you’ll never have to worry about a dead battery either. This is a great way to secure your entire home with ease. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If your outdoor security is taken care of already, be sure to ensure the inside of your home is also covered. Just $120 will score two Ring Indoor Cams. This is a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, allowing you to pick up four for $240. Just keep in mind that you can’t place these outside, and they’ll have to be plugged into a wall outlet to function.

For the budget-conscious, Teckin’s low-cost 1080p Wi-Fi security camera is a great option. We spotted this deal just a few hours ago, and it allows you keep an eye on your home for just $16. It’s 20% off right now, and the price could go up at any time, so be sure to strike fast while it’s at the all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More about Ring’s Stick Up Cam Solar:

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Solar, a solar-powered camera that brings peace of mind rain or shine.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.

